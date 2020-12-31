Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, December 2020

Key Messages

The start of the 2020/21 wet season in October and early November 2020 was drier than typical, which delayed winter wheat cultivation in some provinces. However, heavy precipitation in mid-November generally eliminated cumulative precipitation deficits and facilitated completion of cultivation in most provinces. As of mid-December, cumulative precipitation remains average across most of the country, though deficits have re-emerged in some northern and northeastern areas.

In November 2020, the Afghanistan government began implementation of a COVID-19 assistance program. The program will provide one-month rations (in-kind or cash) and hygiene products to 90 percent of households in Afghanistan in a first distribution, with a second distribution of in-kind or cash to follow in many urban areas. This is expected to improve food assistance outcomes to Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) for many households who would be facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the absence of assistance. However, given significant uncertainty around implementation—including likely timing of distributions within a 15-month project timeline—food security outcomes during the projection period are analyzed in the absence of this assistance. Even so, given the likely staggered reach of villages within provinces, the assistance would be unlikely to change area-level classifications for the majority of a mapping period.

In rural areas, households are now relying on their winter food stocks. In most areas, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are widespread and are expected to persist throughout the projection period. However, in some areas that harvested lower amounts and in areas worst affected by conflict, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely during the lean season. Throughout the country, an increasing number of poor households—particularly those with below-average stocks or who are adversely affected by lower remittances—are expected to deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) as the lean season progresses and stocks are exhausted.