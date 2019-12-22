Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, December 2019

Continued repatriation, displacement, and below-average household income drives Crisis (IPC Phase 3)

Key Messages

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist in conflict affected areas among displaced populations and, in areas, where poor households are still recovering from the 2018 drought. With the onset of winter, the anticipated depletion of household food stocks, and increased reliance on markets with below average incomes, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to emerge across most areas of the country in February.

According to field reports, area planted for winter wheat in northern, northeastern, and northwestern regions is slightly above last year and cropping conditions are above average due to favorable, timely, and well distributed precipitation during October and November. Cumulative precipitation for the October 2019 to May 2020 wet season is most likely to be average with above average precipitation in eastern areas. This will most likely facilitate normal spring wheat planting and continued favorable cropping conditions.