Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

Poor early season precipitation delayed the planting of winter wheat in most areas

Key Messages

Precipitation received during the early part of the wet season through December 17th has been below average, particularly across the north and northeast (Figure 3). The weak start of the wet season delayed planting of winter wheat in most areas. As of mid-December, the planting process was not yet complete in many areas, as in a typical year.

Second-season (autumn) crops have generally been reported with near-normal production and market demand. These crops are mostly harvested in October and November and include maize, rice, potato, and sesame, as well as many vegetables, fruits, and other orchard crops such as almonds and walnuts.

Conflict and civil insecurity have caused the displacement of more than one million people over the past two years, and have disrupted livelihoods activities for many more. Areas of greatest concern for conflict-related food insecurity include Nangarhar, Hilmand, Farah, Faryab, Badghis, Sari Pul, Kunduz, Badakhshan, and Zabul Provinces, where control measures on the movement of people and goods are limiting the ability of households to maintain their normal livelihood activities.