Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, August 2020

Key Messages

The main wheat harvest has concluded in Afghanistan, except in higher elevation areas where the harvest is underway. Second season crops are developing normally throughout the country, with both planted area and expected yield currently reported to be similar to last year and average levels. Good production prospects from both harvests and income generated from cash crops and livestock sales are expected to sustain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in most rural areas through at least January 2021.

In urban areas, availability of labor opportunities remains significantly below average despite some improvement since the economy re-opened for businesses in late May. Though staple wheat prices have declined from peak levels in May 2020, July prices remain significantly higher than last year and average levels. As a result of reduced income-earning opportunities and below-average remittances coupled with higher food prices, many urban poor are expected to continue facing reduced access to food and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through at least January 2021.