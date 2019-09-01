Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, August 2019

Favorable spring rainfall and near normal temperatures has improved the pasture condition

Key Messages

Following the near average 2019 wheat harvest, which is still ongoing in higher elevated areas, many households across the country are currently facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Minimal (IPC Phase 1) as they are accessing own foods. In addition, second season maize and rice harvests are average, and above average in areas along rivers. However, as the lean season approaches in November/December and many households have below-average incomes and are still recovering from the 2018 drought, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are most likely to emerge in many areas of the country.

As per UNHCR and IOM, an estimated 4,700 documented and 305,000 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran in 2019. As in the previous years, many returnees are returning with minimal assets and are in need of humanitarian assistance upon arrival as well as income-earning opportunities to begin establishing new livelihoods. Many will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) as they have difficulty engaging in normal livelihood options.