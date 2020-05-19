Afghanistan Food Security Outlook Update, April 2020

Urban food insecurity increases due to COVID-19 movement restrictions and declining remittances

Key Messages

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are emerging in urban across the country, driven largely by the impacts of COVID-19 control measures. In some provinces such as Balkh, conflict-related displacement is also separating people from assets and livelihoods, with Crisis outcomes expected. In mid-May, the anticipated near average wheat harvest and favorable livestock productivity are expected to improve access to food in rural areas, with Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes expected in late May/early June. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are most likely to continue in parts of the country where years of conflict and COVID-19 related restrictions have affected households’ ability to engage in normal livelihoods.

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has signifcantly impacted urban poor populations. To control the spread of the virus, the government has imposed limitations or total restrictions on movment in main cities of Afghanistan. As a result, access to income has been significantly reduced, with poor households who typically earn income from daily wage labor and other small trades among the worst affected. Furthermore, due largely to increased domestic demand as the government imposed lock down measurements, prices significantly increased in late March and early April. Given significantly reduced purchasing power, many households are expected to be unable to meet all food and essential non- food needs, with Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes expected.