Afghanistan – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, UN agencies) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2022)

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO and World Food Programme, WFP, members of the ‘Global Network against Food Crisis’, included Afghanistan in the list of 20 countries identified as hunger hotspots.

Afghanistan is one of six countries in which humanitarian action is critical to prevent starvation and death. Precipitation forecasts are below average. Large parts of the Afghan population is at risk of starvation, and a deterioration of the situation is expected for the coming months. 18.9 million people (45% of the population) are expected to face high levels of food insecurity. Two districts in the province of Ghor (20,000 people) show the highest levels of food insecurity (IPC level 5, catastrophic situation).