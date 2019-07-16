Afghanistan Food Fortification Project (Oct 2015 – Sep 2017)

OVERVIEW

The Afghanistan Food Fortification Project sought to establish a sustainable program that controlled and prevented micronutrient deficiencies, strengthened immunity, prevented illnesses, improved recovery and disease outcomes, reduced negative birth outcomes for women and birth defects, and improved child survival. The project activities included fortifying wheat flour, edible oils, and salt with essential vitamins and minerals.

ACTIVITIES

Establish and strengthen the regulatory framework for food fortification, including the harmonization of fortified wheat flour standards with those of neighboring countries

Strengthen the quality control system of the involved industries

Strengthen public sector enforcement mechanisms

Devise and test a practical and feasible system to monitor coverage, consumption, and potential impact of fortified foods

ACCOMPLISHMENTS