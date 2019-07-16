16 Jul 2019

Afghanistan Food Fortification Project (Oct 2015 – Sep 2017)

from US Agency for International Development
OVERVIEW

The Afghanistan Food Fortification Project sought to establish a sustainable program that controlled and prevented micronutrient deficiencies, strengthened immunity, prevented illnesses, improved recovery and disease outcomes, reduced negative birth outcomes for women and birth defects, and improved child survival. The project activities included fortifying wheat flour, edible oils, and salt with essential vitamins and minerals.

ACTIVITIES

  • Establish and strengthen the regulatory framework for food fortification, including the harmonization of fortified wheat flour standards with those of neighboring countries
  • Strengthen the quality control system of the involved industries
  • Strengthen public sector enforcement mechanisms
  • Devise and test a practical and feasible system to monitor coverage, consumption, and potential impact of fortified foods

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  • Achieved a groundbreaking cross-border gathering of traders and key stakeholders, including trader associations and representatives from relevant ministries from Afghanistan and Pakistan, held in Islamabad in May 2016; participants acknowledged Afghans’ demand for fortified foods and agreed to work together to ensure this demand and quality standards were met
  • Finalized draft legislation mandating fortified wheat flour and edible oils
  • Organized and influenced several high-level advocacy meetings that led to decisions that would improve the food fortification system in Afghanistan and raise awareness among key players

