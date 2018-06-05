Afghanistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated June 4, 2018

SITUATION

More than three decades of war, sustained flows of returnees, civil unrest, insurgent activity and recurring natural disasters have contributed to chronic humanitarian need in Afghanistan. As of early June, nearly 117,000 people are internally displaced due to conflict, more than 326,200 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, and approximately 10,000 people have migrated due to drought in 2018, according to the UN.

Widespread conflict, poor rain-fed staple production and limited labor opportunities are the main drivers of acute food insecurity in Afghanistan, according to Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), an estimated 9.3 million people are food insecure, including 3.4 million severely food insecure; approximately 41 percent of children under 5 years of age are stunted and 10 percent are acutely malnourished. As of May, approximately two-thirds of the country—20 provinces—are affected by severe rain deficit and experienced limited snowfall during the winter season, according to the UN.