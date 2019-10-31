Afghanistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

Decades of conflict, prolonged population displacement, civil unrest, armed group activity, and recurring natural disasters contribute to humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Disaster-affected and food-insecure communities require continued life-saving food and nutrition assistance.

SITUATION

• Severe drought conditions, conflict, and ongoing population movements are driving food insecurity in Afghanistan, where approximately 4.9 million people are in need of emergency food and agricultural livelihoods assistance, according to the UN.

• Following the 2019 wheat harvest, many households countrywide are experiencing improved access to food and facing Stressed (IPC 2) or Minimal (IPC 1) levels of acute food insecurity, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports.* However, the November–December onset of the winter lean season may cause Crisis (IPC 3) outcomes in many areas of the country, especially among households with below-average incomes and those recovering from the 2018 drought that affected nearly all areas of the country, according to FEWS NET. As of September 8, natural disasters had affected more than 294,000 people in 2019, the UN notes.

• Between January and early September, conflict displaced approximately 238,000 people in Afghanistan, according to the UN. In addition to disrupting normal livelihoods activities through displacement, insecurity also affects food security for households remaining in their places of origin by limiting access to labor opportunities and safe areas for livestock and markets. Ongoing violence is also restricting the ability of relief actors to deliver humanitarian assistance.