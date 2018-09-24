Afghanistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 22, 2018

Situation

- More than three decades of war, sustained flows of returnees, civil unrest, insurgent activity and recurring natural disasters have contributed to chronic humanitarian need in Afghanistan. Afghanistan faces severe drought in at least 20 provinces, displacing more than 275,000 people. Approximately 1.4 million drought-affected people are in need of food assistance, the UN reports. As of mid-September, nearly 225,200 people are internally displaced due to conflict and more than 562,300 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, according to the UN.

- The number of households facing Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity across Afghanistan is atypically high due to drought, limited labor opportunities and ongoing conflict. Additionally, preliminary production estimates indicate the 2018 wheat harvest will be the lowest since 2011. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects large areas of the country will experience Crisis levels of acute food security in March—at the peak of the January–April lean season—and Emergency (IPC 4) outcomes are projected for worst-affected areas in January, specifically in Badghis and Faryab Provinces.

- The deteriorating security situation is having adverse impacts on food security outcomes in affected rural areas, particularly for households displaced by conflict, FEWS NET reports. Although staple foods are available, conflict continues to limit physical and financial access to markets. Additionally, limited access to potable water and poor sanitation conditions, particularly among internally displaced persons, are increasing rates of malnutrition.

Response

- In FY 2018, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) contributed nearly $69 million to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide vulnerable, food-insecure families with in-kind emergency food assistance sourced from local and regional markets, in addition to cash-based transfers for food. With FFP support, WFP is distributing critical assistance to those affected by the drought, conflict and natural disasters; strengthening communities’ resilience to shocks; supporting seasonally and chronically food-insecure populations; and providing supplementary feeding to treat and prevent malnutrition in children and pregnant and lactating women.

- FFP also contributed $4.2 million to the UN Children’s Fund, including in-kind ready-to-use therapeutic food, to treat children younger than 5 years of age suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Additionally, FFP partnered with an international non-governmental organization to provide cash-based transfers for food to approximately 3,000 vulnerable and food-insecure households affected by drought and seasonal hunger in central Afghanistan.