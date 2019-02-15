Afghanistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - February 14, 2019

Decades of conflict, sustained flows of returnees, civil unrest, insurgent activity and recurring natural disasters have contributed to chronic humanitarian need in Afghanistan. Shock-affected and food-insecure communities require continued life-saving food and nutrition assistance

SITUATION

• Afghanistan faces severe drought in at least 20 of its 34 provinces. More than 10.5 million people are affected by drought, including 3.5 million people in need of emergency food and nutrition assistance, the Food Security Cluster reports. As of early February, more than 36,200 undocumented Afghans had returned from Iran and Pakistan in 2019 and nearly 2,400 people were internally displaced due to conflict, the UN reports.

• Conflict, drought and below-average remittances are driving atypically high lean season needs, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. While Crisis (IPC 3) and Stressed (IPC 2) food insecurity outcomes persist throughout most of Afghanistan, areas of Daykundi Province and the Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan Province continue to face Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity. The drought is causing large food consumption gaps, sale or loss of household productive assets and the migration of vulnerable people.

• Humanitarian food assistance is preventing more severe levels of food insecurity in provinces worst-affected by drought, including in Badakhshan, Badghis, Ghor and Nuristan provinces. FEWS NET projects that the beginning of the April–July wheat and barley harvest season will improve food access and household-level income. However, Stressed and Crisis outcomes will likely persist due to sustained displacement and reduced labor opportunities across the country.

RESPONSE

• In FY 2019, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) contributed 300 metric tons of regionally purchased high-energy biscuits to support drought-affected families with children and pregnant and lactating women through partner the UN World Food Program (WFP). With FFP FY 2018 support, WFP also provides in-kind emergency food assistance and cash-based transfers (CBT), as well as nutrition services, to food-insecure and drought-affected people throughout Afghanistan. Since January 1, WFP reached nearly 1.2 million drought-affected people with food assistance.

• FFP also partners with UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to implement emergency nutrition interventions in Afghanistan. With FFP support, UNICEF provides ready-to-use therapeutic foods to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition countrywide, in addition to nutrition performance monitoring, supervision of malnutrition service delivery and supply chain management training to build the capacity of non-governmental organizations (NGO) and government partners.

• In drought-affected Daykundi Province, FFP funded a NGO to provide CBTs to 3,000 food-insecure households in FY 2018.