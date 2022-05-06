Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Floods update (AMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2022)
The number of casualties has increased in Afghanistan, after floods caused by heavy rainfall have affected 12 Provinces of the Country, since the beginning of the month.
According to media reports, 22 people have died and 40 others were injured. About 500 houses were destroyed and 2,000 damaged. Flooding was particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis and Faryab and the northern province of Baghlan.
On 6-7 May, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over areas in north-eastern Afghanistan.