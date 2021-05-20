Afghanistan: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRAF008

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A total of 16 provinces in five regions across the country were affected by consecutive flash floods on 3 May 2021 following heavy rains since 2 May 2021. According to initial reports obtained from Afghan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) and other sources, the death toll has reached to 61 persons while 33 persons sustained injuries. The flood also impacted roads, sub-roads, irrigation system and 100 acres of agriculture land in 16 provinces. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

Samangan and Herat provinces were the worst affected by devastating floods. Provincial Disaster Management Committees (PDMC) and OCT meetings convened to coordinate assessment and response. Per the initial reports, approx. 4,400 families were affected currently being assessed by joint teams.

Assessments are still underway in the affected provinces to ascertain the extent of damage and the needs of affected populations. As such, numbers are likely to increase in the coming days.

The following is snapshot of the situation in the provinces targeted under this DREF. The figures and statistics are based on the PDMC and OCT report as of 11 May 2021.

Disasters brought on by natural hazards affecting around 250,000 people a year, causing many to flee their homes, including some already displaced by conflict and violence in Afghanistan. Seasonal rains, floods and landslides regularly affect the northern and north-eastern regions, destroying homes and infrastructure. A lack of services and social protection has forced many people to move from rural to urban areas, fueling the rapid expansion of informal settlements in the country’s main cities