Afghanistan

Afghanistan - Floods (DG ECHO, UN-OCHA, NOAA-CPC, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Throughout July, heavy rainfall caused floods and flash floods across several provinces in the eastern, southern, south-western, western, and central regions of Afghanistan.
  • According to the latest report from UN-OCHA, 39 people have died (10 in Ghazni Province, and nine in Kandahar Province).
  • More than 1,200 houses have been damaged or destroyed, affecting at least 3,000 families, while thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed by floodwaters, causing livelihood disruption.
  • A number of international humanitarian organisations are assisting the affected population with food, emergency shelter, WASH and non-food items, and conducting inter-agency needs assessments.
    On 12-14 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern areas of Afghanistan.

Related Content