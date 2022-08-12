Afghanistan - Floods (DG ECHO, UN-OCHA, NOAA-CPC, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2022)

Throughout July, heavy rainfall caused floods and flash floods across several provinces in the eastern, southern, south-western, western, and central regions of Afghanistan.
According to the latest report from UN-OCHA, 39 people have died (10 in Ghazni Province, and nine in Kandahar Province).
More than 1,200 houses have been damaged or destroyed, affecting at least 3,000 families, while thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed by floodwaters, causing livelihood disruption.
A number of international humanitarian organisations are assisting the affected population with food, emergency shelter, WASH and non-food items, and conducting inter-agency needs assessments.
On 12-14 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern areas of Afghanistan.