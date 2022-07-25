Afghanistan - Floods (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2022)

According to Ministry for Disaster Management, on 24 July flash floods killed at least 13 people and injured 20, in ten provinces in eastern Afghanistan. Most of the damages occurred in the provinces of Wardak, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Parwan and Panjshir. Parts of the Kabul-Jalalabad highway have been washed away, some bridges are damaged. The main highway to Panjshir province has been blocked. The National Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rainfall in the eastern and southern provinces may continue.