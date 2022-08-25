Afghanistan - Floods (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

Over the past week, heavy rains and flash flooding have occurred in several provinces across the eastern, central, south-eastern, southern and western regions of Afghanistan.

According to UN-OCHA, between 16 and 21 August, flash floods killed 63 people in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman, Logar, Wardak, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktya and Parwan, and injured a further 115. Additionally, 30 people are reported missing. Some 3,398 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed, as a result of the floods.

Already this year, 256 people have reportedly been killed by flash floods, including 118 since 1 August. This is a 75 per cent increase on those killed by floods in 2021 when 147 people lost their lives (127 people in a single event in Nuristan in July 2021).

An inter-cluster response continues to assist people affected by the floods, through primary health and nutritional support, and the distribution of non-food-items (including livelihood support and shelter items).