Afghanistan - Floods (DG ECHO, Bakhtar News, Afghan Red Crescent, NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2022)

Unseasonally heavy rains and flash floods continue to affect several provinces in Afghanistan since the end of July.
Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall was reported on 13-14 August particularly affecting the central, eastern and south-eastern regions (Kapisa, Khost, Nangarhar, Parwan, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Maidan-Wardak and Ghazni provinces).
The Afghan State news agency (Bakhtar News) reported that in Siagard and Shenwari districts (Parwan province), at least 31 people have died and 17 others sustained injuries. About 100 individuals are missing as search and rescue operations are ongoing. Floods have destroyed more than 700 shelters and buildings, while damaging hundreds of hectares of farmland, livestock, transportation infrastructure, and dams, as reported by the Afghan Red Crescent.
Humanitarian agencies are currently deployed to assess the impact and plan for an emergency response.
On 16-18 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern Afghanistan, including Parwan province.