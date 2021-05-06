Afghanistan - Floods, civil conflict (DG ECHO, Afghanistan Natural Disaster Authority, AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2021)

Due to heavy rains since 3 May, flash floods hit 10 provinces in central, northern and western regions of Afghanistan, killing at least 37 people (including 8 children) and affecting 910 households. The provinces of Herat, Ghor, Wardak, Baghlan, Samangan, Saripul, Farah and Badakhshan are the most affected. Houses and irrigation canals were destroyed and livestock was lost.

Assessment teams are deployed to the affected areas. Access constraints and insecurity linked to the civil conflict are slowing down the assessment and the assistance.

The Afghanistan Meteorological Department warned of the possibility of heavy rain and floods during the coming days, in particular in northern and central regions.