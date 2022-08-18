Afghanistan - Floods and flash floods update (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

Between 11 and 15 August, heavy rainfall caused floods and flash floods across several provinces across the eastern, southern, south-eastern, and central regions of Afghanistan, leading to a humanitarian impact.
According to the latest UN OCHA report, the number of fatalities has increased to 41 people (11 in Parwan province, 11 in Nangarhar province, and nine in Logar province), while 17 individuals were injured.
Across the impacted areas, heavy rainfall destroyed or damaged almost 790 houses (434 in Nangarhar), affecting more than 3,720 families in total. Floods have destroyed crops, agricultural land, and the local transportation infrastructure, isolating several communities.
A number of international humanitarian organisations are assisting the local affected population with food, emergency shelter and non-food items, as well as conducting inter-agency impact and needs assessments.
On 18-19 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern areas of Afghanistan.