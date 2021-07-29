Afghanistan: Flash Update - Displacement due to fighting in Kunar Province (As of 29 July 2021)

Key Highlights

Fighting continues in Kunar province with reports of fighting spreading to new areas in the province.

19,950 people were reportedly displaced to various districts of Kunar and Nangahar provinces.

Humanitarian partners mobilised eight inter-agency assessment and response teams in Kunar. Food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter and health services are among the most urgent needs.

Situation Overview

Since 25 July, fighting escalated in Kunar province with an NSAG taking control of Nari and Ghaziabad District Administrative Centres. Armed conflict continued in nearly all districts of Kunar province with reports of fighting spreading to new areas in the province. Two bridges were reportedly destroyed in Sheltan and Barkunar/Asmar districts.

As of 27 July, 19,950 people from Kunar province were reportedly displaced to safer areas in the province and to Nangarhar province with reports of ongoing displacement. A total of 14,217 people were displaced to Asadabad, Shegal, Barkunar, Narang, Chawkay, Nurgal and Sarkani districts in Kunar province. The remaining 5,733 IDPs fled to Behsud, Jalalabad, Kuzkunar and Kama districts in Nangahar province, according to local authorities. In addition, people fleeing from Ghaziabad and Nari districts have newly arrived.

Humanitarian Impact

Fighting in Kunar province has reduced people’s access to basic services which is exacerbated by road closures. The Asadabad - Nari road is reportedly closed which is affecting markets and key supply lines, contributing to shortages and price hikes of basic commodities in affected areas.

There are reports that some IDPs from Narang, Sarkani and Chawkay districts are living in the open air. On 27 July, 70 families (approximately 470 people) were accommodated in Government buildings in Asadabad City, the capital of Kunar Province. Several school buildings have been identified in Asadabad, Narang, Sarkani, Khaskunar, Chawkai and Nurgal to further accommodate people living in the open air. Humanitarians are discouraging the setting up of camps in Kunar province and are preparing to respond with emergency shelter and relief items.

Coordination and Response

Since 26 July, eight inter-agency teams have deployed across Kunar province, in addition to two teams deployed by an NGO. Based on initial assessments, food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter and health services are the most urgent needs. There are reports that IDPs from Kamdesh District may start arriving in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

As part of the ongoing response, 8,218 IDPs have been reached with food, water, sanitation, hygiene and health services in Kunar province. In addition, 42 emergency latrines were constructed, and 501 hygiene kits were distributed. Five mobile health teams were deployed in and around Asadabad City and other districts in Kunar. Partners provided trauma kits and inter-agency emergency health kits to the Kunar Department of Public Health. The Government distributed food and relief items to more than 3,500 people sheltered in public facilities and the private sector and charity foundations distributed hot meals to 6,300 IDPs in Asadabad City. This year, 148,827 people were assessed by interagency teams in the east. A total of 64,052 IDPs were identified as being in need of aid of whom more than 90 per cent received humanitarian assistance.

For further information, please contact: Takesure Mugari, Head of Sub Office in Jalalabad, OCHA, mugari@un.org