Afghanistan: Flash Update – Displacement due to fighting in eastern Afghanistan (As of 27 May 2021)

Key Highlights

Heavy fighting continues to cause displacement in Laghman province and there are new reports that fighting is spreading into new areas in neighbouring Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces.

Assessment teams are working to confirm the humanitarian impact of the situation. To date, between 11,000 and 14,000 people are reported to have been displaced in Laghman province, while new IDPs have also reached Jalalabad city.

Partners have mobilised seven inter-agency assessment and response teams in Laghman. Distributions of food, cash-for-NFIs, health support and WASH assistance are underway, reaching 2,000 people so far.

Situation Overview

Heavy fighting continues in nearly all districts of Laghman province, including the use of airstrikes. Sporadic fighting is still ongoing in Mehtalam City, the provincial capital. Further reports indicate that the fighting has now spread into adjacent areas in Nuristan province and to Achin district in Nangarhar province.

Humanitarian Impact

According to reports from authorities, communities and assessment teams, it is estimated that between 11,000 and 14,000 people have been displaced. Most of the newly displaced people are reportedly coming from Alingar, Alishang and Dawlatshah districts and are now staying in Mehtalam city. New IDPs are scattered across the city, some staying in public buildings (such as schools) and others with host communities. These IDPs are accessible to humanitarian assessment and response teams.

Seven inter-agency assessment and response teams have been deployed across Laghman since 24 May, 2021. Based on initial assessment findings, food, NFIs, WASH and health needs are the most urgent. Assessments continue and will further inform the humanitarian response over the coming days.

Further reports indicate that new IDPs from Laghman province are coming into Jalalabad city. This will be confirmed by additional assessment teams which are now in process of being deployed.

Coordination and Response

The Eastern Region Humanitarian Regional Team (HRT) met on 25 May to discuss the ongoing assessments and identify gaps in the humanitarian response. Humanitarian partners have since mobilised more resources to meet needs identified through the ongoing assessments.

So far, inter-agency teams have assessed some 5,000 IDPs. Some 2,000 of those confirmed to be in need have been reached with food, WASH and health services. Some 1,000 IDPs across the province have received a double-ration of food assistance. Ten emergency latrines have been constructed and 177 hygiene kits were distributed. Some 1,000 people have also received safe and clean water through trucking.

In Mehtalam city, the Government has also distributed food and NFI packages to some 1,000 people sheltering in a school. Three mobile health teams (MHTs) have also been deployed in and around the city. As part of the health response, partners have provided trauma kits and inter-agency emergency health kits (IEHK) to the Department of Public Health (DoPH) in Laghman province.

The next flash update will be provided if there is a significant change in the situation.