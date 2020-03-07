Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 9 (7 March 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 4 (3 new)

• People who are presumptive for COVID-19: 26*

• People who have tested negative for COVID-19: 80*

• Key concern: border crossing areas in the country’s west

Situation Overview: UPDATED

As of 7 March 2020, a total of 101,923 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 3,486 people have reportedly died across 94 countries. Globally, WHO says the COVID-19 death rate is 3.4 per cent. However, the exact case-fatality ratio is still difficult to assess as the denominator (or type of infections, including those with mild symptoms) remains unknown. On 28 February, WHO increased its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to “very high” at the global level – its top level of risk assessment – while stressing that there still is a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken. WHO believes that containment is possible in all settings. However, the immediate measures taken by countries to prepare for possible scenarios will determine the course of the outbreak. Countries with weaker health systems and limited capacity to deal with a major disease outbreak are at particular risk. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis.

On 24 February, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported that one person with COVID-19 had been confirmed in the western province of Hirat. On 7 March, three additional people in Hirat were confirmed with the virus. Public health officials reported that all but one case had a previous travel history to Iran. Contact tracing for the people confirmed with COVID-19 is ongoing. It is reported that all schools in Hirat are closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. As of 7 March, MoPH is investigating 26 people presumptive for COVID-19 (see table below). The clinical condition of the people confirmed as having and those presumptive for the virus is good. All 26 people presumptive for COVID-19 are being kept in isolation wards.