Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 7 (4 March 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 1*

• People who are presumptive for COVID-19: 81*

• People who have tested negative for COVID-19: 58*

• Key concern: border crossing areas in the country’s west

* No updates since 3 March 2020

(Source Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan)

Situation Overview: UPDATED

As of 4 March 2020, a total of 93,094 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 3,198 people have reportedly died across 77 countries. The number of countries affected with COVID-19 has increased from 42 countries to 77 in the past week. On 28 February, WHO increased its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to “very high” at the global level – its top level of risk assessment – while stressing that there still is a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken. WHO believes that containment is possible in all settings. However, the immediate measures taken by countries to prepare for possible scenarios will determine the course of the outbreak. Countries with weaker health systems and limited capacity to deal with a major disease outbreak are at particular risk. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis. On 24 February, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported that one person with COVID-19 had been confirmed in the western province of Hirat. The person had recently travelled from Qom in Iran. It is reported that all schools in Hirat are closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. As of 3 March, MoPH is investigating 81 people presumptive for COVID-19 (see table below). The clinical condition of the person confirmed as having and those presumptive for COVID-19 is good. All 81 people presumptive for COVID-19 are being kept in isolation wards