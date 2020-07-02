Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 58 (2 July 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 32,022 (as of 2pm, 2 July. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH) • Deaths from COVID-19: 807 • Samples tested: 73,515

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 32,022 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.

Some 16,041 people have recovered, and 807 people have died (18 of whom are healthcare workers). 73,515 people out of a population of 37.6 million have been tested. Almost five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent about 54 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID- 19 pandemic. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under reported overall in Afghanistan. Different COVID-19 models show that the peak for the COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan is expected between late July and early August, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

According to the INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index, Afghanistan has an INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index of 6.8, the fifth highest risk country out of 190 profiled, and shows high health and humanitarian impacts risks that could overwhelm current national response capacity.