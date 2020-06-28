Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 57 (28 June 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 30,967 (as of 2pm, 28 June. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 737

• Samples tested: 70,788

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 30,967 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19. Some 12,588 people have recovered, and 737 people have died (18 of whom are healthcare workers). 70,788 people out of a population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate (positive tests as a percentage of total tests) of more than 43 per cent. Almost five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than 53 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID- 19 pandemic. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID- 19 are likely to be under reported overall in Afghanistan. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well- being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

Hospitals report challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. These challenges are related to the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits, and medical supplies; a limited number of trained staff – further exacerbated by the number of frontline staff falling ill; and financial concerns. Humanitarian partners urge the Government of Afghanistan to ensure healthcare staff have adequate personal protection and to share distribution plans for existing stocks of medical equipment and PPE with humanitarian partners.