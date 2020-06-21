Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 55 (21 June 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 28,833 (as of 2pm, 21 June. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 581

• Samples tested: 64,958

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 28,833 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 8,764 people have recovered, and 581 people have died (18 of which are healthcare workers). 64,958 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 44 per cent. More than five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than 54 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar. The spread of COVID-19 has added to serious concerns for the humanitarian situation in view of continued conflict-related displacement, population returns, poverty and food insecurity.

Hospitals report challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. These challenges are related to supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, staffing, medical supplies and durable equipment; maintaining or expanding facility capacity; and financial concerns. Humanitarian partners urge the Government of Afghanistan to ensure healthcare staff have adequate personal protection and that distribution plans for medical equipment and PPE be shared with humanitarian partners.