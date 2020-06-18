Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 54 (18 June 2020)

Key Messages:

People confirmed to have COVID-19: 27,532 (as of 2pm, 18 June. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

Deaths from COVID-19: 546

Samples tested: 61,599

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview

MoPH data shows that 27,532 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 7,660 people have recovered, and 546 people have died (17 of which are healthcare workers). 61,599 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 44 per cent. More than five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than 55 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

As of early June, the Ministry of Education stopped ‘Small Group Learnings’ which is very important for children’s continued education in the areas where there is no access to distance and self-learning options. Partners are advocating for the continuation of this mode of education – in line with health guidelines of physical distancing – so as to ensure the critical education window is not missed.