Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 53 (14 June 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 24,766 (as of 2pm, 14 June. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 471

• Samples tested: 55,981

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 24,766 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 4,725 people have recovered, and 471 people have died (16 of which are healthcare workers). 55,981 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 44 per cent. More than five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID19 pandemic. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

On 23 March, the UN Secretary General issued a global call urging parties to conflicts around the world to implement an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians, prevent the spread of the pandemic and allow aid workers to safely help people in need. In Afghanistan, fighting continues, causing loss of life, suffering and new displacement. Afghanistan has been ranked as the least peaceful country in the world for the second year in a row, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index. In the face of the pandemic, fighting continues despite efforts towards peace, causing loss of life, suffering and new displacement. Fighting creates an immediate and long-lasting burden for civilians and exposes them to sudden and terrifying violence that leaves them vulnerable to unexploded ordnance, permanent disability and significant traumarelated needs.