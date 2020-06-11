Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 52 (11 June 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 22,890 (as of 2pm, 11 June. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 426

• Samples tested: 52,546

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 22,890 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 3,326 people have recovered, and 426 people have died (16 of which are healthcare workers). 52,546 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 43 per cent. More than six per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan are facing extreme consequences from the COVID19 pandemic. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar. Resourcing community engagement, surveillance, and contact tracing is critical to scale-up COVID-19 response.