Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 47 (24 May 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 10,582 (as of 2pm, 24 May. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 218

• Samples tested: 30,052

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 10,582 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 1,075 people have recovered, and 218 people have died. 30,052 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. 13 healthcare workers are among those who have died from COVID-19. More than eight per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men between the ages of 40 and 69 represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. The number of recorded cases nationwide has almost doubled in just 10 days. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Kandahar and Nangarhar.