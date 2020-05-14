Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 44 (14 May 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 5,639 (as of 1pm, 14 May. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 136

• Samples tested: 19,732

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 5,639 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 691 people have recovered and 136 people have died. 11 healthcare workers are among those who have died from COVID-19. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men between the ages of 40 and 69 represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. Cases are expected to continue to increase over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Kandahar and Balkh.