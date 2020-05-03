Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 41 (3 May 2020)

Key Messages:

People confirmed to have COVID-19: 2,704 (as of 6pm, 3 May. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

Deaths from COVID-19: 85

Samples tested: 11,647

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 2,704 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19.. Some 345 people have recovered and 85 people have died. Eight healthcare workers are among those who have died from COVID-19. Among the fatalities, 72 had at least one underlying disease, the most common of which are cardio-vascular disease, lung disease, and diabetes. The majority of the fatalities were between ages of 40-69. Men between the ages of 40-69 represent almost 60 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. 30,000 diagnostic testing kits are currently available in-country; as countries continue to be affected by global supply shortages, WHO are working to secure a steady pipeline for essential supplies, including laboratory reagents and diagnostic kits tests. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Kandahar and Balkh.