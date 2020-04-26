Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 39 (26 April 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 1,486 (as of 6pm, 26 April. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 50

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 1,486 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 212 people have recovered and 50 people have died. Six healthcare workers are among those who have died from COVID-19. Among the fatalities, 33 had at least one underlying disease, the most common of which are cardio-vascular disease and diabetes. The majority were between ages of 40-69. Men between the ages of 40-69 represent 60 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths. 30,000 diagnostic testing kits are available in-country and the WHO has a supplier in place to provide additional kits as necessary. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul is now the most affected part of the country, followed by Hirat.