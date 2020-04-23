Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 38 (23 April 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

People confirmed to have COVID-19: 1,221 (as of 4pm, 23 April. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

(as of 4pm, 23 April. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH) Deaths from COVID-19: 42

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 1,221 people across 33 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19. Some 168 people have recovered and 42 people have died. Six healthcare workers have also died from COVID19. Of the 42 people who have died from COVID-19, 41 had at least one underlying disease, the most common of which are cardio-vascular disease and diabetes. The majority were between ages of 40-69.Men between the ages of 40-69 represent 60 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul is now the most affected part of the country, followed by Hirat.

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) started airbridge service connecting flights from Kabul to Doha today. Flights into Doha accommodate transiting passengers only. Subsequent flights are planned for 30 April. UNHAS intends to maintain flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, pending demand. UNHAS has circulated updated booking guidance