Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 37 (19 April 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 996 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 33

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 996 people across 30 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.

Some 133 people have recovered and 33 people have died. Of the 33 people who have died from COVID-19, 30 had at least one underlying disease, the most common of which are diabetes and cardio-vascular disease. The majority werebetween ages of 40-69; men between the ages of 40-69 represent 60 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Hirat is still the most affected part of the country, followed by Kabul.

There are currently eight laboratories in the country. Each lab is able to process an average of 100-150 tests per lab, per day. Additional labs in Bamyan and Badakhshan are being established and the Government hopes to have a total of 15 labs operating within the month. Currently laboratory reagents and RNA Extraction Kits are in short supply; WHO is working to source additional supplies this week but is limited by a global shortage. The Ministry of Public Health has also recently established a 20-bed ward in Surobi district to provide care for COVID-19 patients and prevent further spread of the disease.