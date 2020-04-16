Afghanistan + 5 more

Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 36 (16 April 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 843 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 30

• Tests completed: 4,470

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, measured lockdowns, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 843 people across 27 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.
Some 54 people have recovered and 30 people have died.

Of the 843 people who are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, 32 are girls (age 0-19), 34 are boys (age 0-19), 595 are adult men and 182 are adult women. Men between the ages of 20-39 have the highest rates of infection (381 of the confirmed cases), followed by men between the ages of 40-49 (98 of the confirmed cases). The average age of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Afghanistan is 35 years. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being.
Hirat is still the most affected part of the country, followed by Kabul. MoPH reports that 4,470 tests have been conducted.

