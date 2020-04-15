Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 35 (15 April 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

People confirmed to have COVID-19: 752 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

(Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH) Deaths from COVID-19: 28

Tests completed: 4,470

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, measured lockdowns, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services.

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 752 people across 27 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19. Some 44 people have recovered and 28 people have died. Of the 752 people who are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, 29 are girls (age 0-19), 33 are boys (age 0-19), 529 are adult men and 161 are adult women. Men between the ages of 20-39 have the highest rates of infection (350 of the confirmed cases), followed by men between the ages of 40-49 (81 of the confirmed cases). The average age of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Afghanistan is 35 years – much younger than global figures – and speaks to the unique vulnerabilities faced by the population.

Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Hirat is still the most affected part of the country, followed by Kabul. MoPH reports that 4,470 tests have been conducted. Altogether, the Government plans to expand to 15 testing facilities across the country within the month. WHO reports that testing kits are being sent from Kabul to regional testing hubs on a needs-basis but due to global shortages, it is not possible to stockpile testing kits and supplies in each region. Despite the global shortages, new supplies are regularly arriving in-country.

On 13 April, WHO provided medical equipment and supplies to MOPH including: 10,000 gowns, 600 packs of gloves, 1,500 face shields, 200 soft frame goggles, 100 infrared thermometers, 1200 packs of surgical masks, 60 packs of respiratory masks, 20 packs of hazard bags and 21 supplementary kits of emergency medicine that will cater to 120,000 patients. WHO also delivered 27 hospital beds, 31 oxygen concentrators, 21 incubation kits and 11 autoclaves. With funding from the donors, including the EU, more supplies, including $1.8m worth of testing kits and 60,000 additional PPE kits will arrive in the coming weeks.