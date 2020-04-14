Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 34 (14 April 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 714 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 23

• Tests completed: 4,470

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, measured lockdowns, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 714 people across 27 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.

Some 43 people have recovered and 23 people have died. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s wellbeing. Hirat is still the most affected part of the country, followed by Kabul. MoPH reports that 4,470 tests have been conducted. Altogether, the Government plans to expand to 15 testing facilities across the country within the month. WHO reports that testing kits are being sent from Kabul to regional testing hubs on a needs-basis but due to global shortages, it is not possible to stockpile testing kits and supplies in each region. Despite the global shortages, new supplies are regularly arriving in-country. Yesterday, WHO provided medical equipment and supplies to MOPH including: 10,000 gowns, 600 packs of gloves, 1,500 face shields, 200 soft frame goggles, 100 infrared thermometers, 1200 packs of surgical masks, 60 packs of respiratory masks, 20 packs of hazard bags and 21 supplementary kits of emergency medicine that will cater to 120,000 patients. WHO also delivered 27 hospital beds, 31 oxygen concentrators, 21 intubation and 11 autoclaves. With funding from the donors, including the EU, more supplies, including $1.8m worth of testing kits and 60,000 additional PPE kits will arrive in the coming weeks.

Response:

The Global Humanitarian Response Plan, released in March, is in the process of being updated. At the country-level, the humanitarian community has begun the process of revising of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan in light of COVID19. In the meantime, activities from April-June are outlined in a $108.1m COVID-19 Multi-Sector Humanitarian Country Plan for Afghanistan, which was released in March 2020.

The health response is supported by 350 WHO polio surveillance staff, 1,000 polio surveillance focal points, and 34,000 polio surveillance volunteers within health facilities, the private sector and communities. These personnel are supporting efforts to enhance surveillance systems and early detection.

IOM, UNHCR, WHO and other partners are strengthening logistics, health (screening and surveillance) and monitoring assistance in border areas, in support of the Government. Border monitoring teams have been put in place along main crossing points from Iran and Pakistan. Some 670 sets of personal protective equipment have been provided to government and humanitarian personnel, while some 82 government and humanitarian offices have been provided with hygiene kits. However it is understood that gaps still remain. UNHCR additionally plans to mobilise some 100 refugee housing units; 500 tents and 12,000 NFI kits to augment medical service provision in these areas.

Distribution of hygiene materials among those in displacement sites continues with some 3,500 households in Gulan settlement receiving support and an additional 200 refugees and asylum seekers being provided with cash top-ups to facilitate purchase of hygiene items The Protection Cluster will be working with REACH to do assessments in informal settlements and will focus on GenderBased Violence and COVID-19-related stigmatisation of people coming from Iran and Pakistan. The Nutrition Cluster has developed guidance for partners and nutrition care providers for the COVID-19 response. The Ministry of Education and Education in Emergencies Working Group has recently published an Alternate Education Service Delivery Plan. The focus of the plan is on the provision of distance and other alternative learning modalities for primary and secondary students through radio and TV, as well as building the capacity of teachers; conducting a community awareness campaign to promote prevention measures with specific focus on high risk areas; promoting improved hygiene and sanitation situation in schools/CBEs in high risk areas when schools re-open; and providing mental health and psychosocial support for children.