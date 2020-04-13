Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 33 (13 April 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 665 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 22

• Tests completed: 4,314 Key concerns: Border crossing areas, measured lockdowns, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 665 people across 27 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.

While some 38 people have recovered, another 22 people have died from the virus. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Hirat is still the most affected part of the country, followed by Kabul. MoPH reports that 4,314 tests have been conducted. Altogether, the Government plans to expand to 15 testing facilities across the country within the month. WHO reports that testing kits are being sent from Kabul to regional testing hubs on a needsbasis but due to global shortages, it is not possible to stockpile testing kits and supplies in each region.