Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 32 (12 April 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 600 (Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 19

• Tests completed: 4,237

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, measured lockdowns, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, floods, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview:

MoPH data shows that 600 people across 25 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19.

While some 38 people have recovered, another 19 people have died from the virus. Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Hirat is still the most affected part of the country. MoPH reports that 4,237 tests have been conducted. WHO has supported the Government To scale-up testing efforts with additional testing facilities.

Altogether, the Government plans to expand to 15 testing facilities across the country within the month. WHO reports that testing kits are being sent from Kabul to regional testing hubs on a need-basis.

Response:

The Global Humanitarian Response Plan, released in March, is in the process of being updated. At the country-level, the humanitarian community has begun the process of revising of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan in light of COVID19. In the meantime, activities from April-June are outlined in a $108.1m COVID-19 Multi-Sector Humanitarian Country Plan for Afghanistan, which was released in March 2020.

The health response is supported by 350 WHO polio surveillance staff, 1,000 polio surveillance focal points, and 34,000 polio surveillance volunteers within health facilities, the private sector and communities. These personnel are supporting efforts to enhance surveillance systems and early detection. This includes training of trainers in surveillance. So far, some 6,000 people have been trained in the country’s west.

Border closures and floods have temporarily affected humanitarian supply routes and caused delays in delivery of assistance. However, clusters continue to simultaneously respond to existing humanitarian needs and those brought by COVID-19. The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) reports that it has increased the volume of its distributions since the onset of COVID-19, with double ration measures taken to mitigate the consequences of the virus for food insecure and acutely vulnerable households. Kazakhstan, Afghanistan’s neighbour and the largest exporter of the aforementioned commodities, has now allowed monthly exports with a cap of 200,000 metric tons for wheat grains and 70,000 metric tons for wheat flour. This is a positive step from the previous month where exports were withheld. FSAC is encouraged by the news noting that there is a national wheat grain deficit of at least 1 million metric tons even in a ‘normal’ year.

The Protection Cluster will be working with REACH to do assessments in informal settlements and will focus on GenderBased Violence and COVID-19-related stigmatisation of people coming from Iran and Pakistan. The Nutrition Cluster has developed guidance for partners and nutrition care providers for the COVID-19 response. This will be published online in the coming days.

Funding:

Development partners are undertaking efforts to re-programme some of their existing funds and activities to address humanitarian needs which are aggravated by COVID-19. The World Bank is undertaking preparations to mobilise a three phased response to COVID-19 – focused on immediate relief, recovery, and resilience. These preparations are considering how to support and sustain the health system (through the MoPH), mitigate the fiscal shock, and provide livelihood protection and/or cash or food transfers in urban and rural areas. Around $100m has been approved for the health response and the World Bank has indicated that it will frontload some $200m from its planned resource allocation to mitigate the fiscal shock. The Bank is exploring how to reprogramme funds from the existing IDA/ARTF programme towards COVID relief. The World Bank will engage with humanitarian actors to coordinate on issues such as coverage and delivery modalities especially in geographic locations outside of the Citizen’s Charter Programme. On 11 April, the European Union also announced that it is committing EUR 50 million in additional funding to strengthen Afghanistan’s health system.