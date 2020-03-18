Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 15 (18 March 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 22

• People tested for COVID-19: 305

• People confirmed negative for COVID-19: 273

• Pending results: 10

• Key concern: Border crossing areas in the country’s west (Source: Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan)

Situation Overview:

Globally, 194,029 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 7,873 fatalities have been reported across 164 countries. The overall number of confirmed cases and fatalities outside China is now higher than in China.

On 11 March, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic. WHO reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis.

The first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Afghanistan was confirmed on 24 February by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). A total of 22 people are now confirmed to have the virus in Hirat (13), Badghis (1), Balkh (1), Daykundi (1), Loghar (2), Kapisa (1) and Samangan (3) provinces. Contact tracing for the people confirmed with COVID-19 is ongoing. The clinical condition of the people both confirmed and presumptive for the virus is considered good. One patient in Hirat has reportedly recovered and been discharged from the treatment facility. On 14 March, the Government of Afghanistan announced that all schools would be closed for an initial period of 4 weeks – through to 18 April 2020. It is reported that all public gatherings in Hirat have been banned until further notice and further advice is being given against public celebration of the Nawruz holiday in Mazar-e-Sharif.

A number of people being held in isolation in hospital in Hirat left the facility on 16 March, although some have reportedly since returned to the hospital.A range of factors including hospital conditions, distrust of the authorities, loss of livelihoods issues, stigma and lack of understanding of risk and fear are likely to have contributed to this situation and warrant a scale-up of awareness raising among those being isolated in hospitals. The Protection Cluster will endeavour to negotiate access to those being held in medical isolation in order to ensure they understand what is happening to them and that their well-being is being protected and their specific needs addressed. Improved awareness raising at border crossings will also support this. Addressing rumours and community fears of seeking medical treatment through community engagement will be critical. The Government has also advised its provincial and district level counterparts to initiate awareness raising through community leaders and using mosques.

Response

The focus of activities in Afghanistan remains on both preparedness and containment. MoPH is working closely with UN and other partners to rapidly expand in-country preparedness and containment capacity. The aim is to strengthen detection and surveillance capacity at points-of-entry into Afghanistan including airports and border-crossing sites (especially in the west), and to continue the training of medical staff on case-management, risk communication and community engagement. The level of support and activities in all key areas will need to be expanded rapidly to manage the further spread of the disease.

MoPH has established six committees for the surveillance of COVID-19 at the national and provincial level: Points of Entry Committee; Population Surveillance Committee; Data Management Committee; National COVID-19 Contact Tracing Committee; the Lab Surveillance Committee and Public Relations. While Afghanistan has recently received 25,000 diagnostic kits from UAE and 4000 kits from China, diagnostic testing is still stretched given the increasing demand to test suspected cased. The outbreak is likely to spread to other provinces, beyond those already affected.

Currently, a national isolation centre with a capacity of 100 beds, as well as regional and provincial isolation centers with total capacity of 991 beds, are in place. The Hirat Department of Public Health also informed that a new hospital with the capacity to hold 100 isolation beds will be set up within the coming weeks. The Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) is currently undertaking diagnostic tests for COVID-19 with a maximum of 50 tests a day. By April, health partners plan to equip a laboratory in Hirat that would be able to undertake COVID-19 tests, meaning these no longer need to go to Kabul. Laboratory technicians are being trained on COVID-19 testing. Humanitarian partners have provided over 300 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks have been provided to isolation wards in Hirat. Four major airports with international flights and all ground crossings are staffed and equipped for screening of travellers with a focus on those arriving from global COVID-19 hotspots.

Health partners have trained some 360 healthcare workers on case management and infection prevention and control.

Partners have further installed temporary washing stations for returnees at screening facilities and are completing the construction of permanent WASH facilities – 19 facilities at the Islam Qala border crossing. Some 55 handwashing stations have been installed in all transit facilities in border areas in efforts to limit transmission. Community awareness activities in internal displacement sites in Hirat and COVID-19 trainings for 15 Mobile Health Teams in Ghor and Badghis provinces have also been provided.

In February, Awaaz started to collaborate with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness and inform callers about COVID-19. In close coordination with WHO, Awaaz recorded awareness-raising messages which had been heard by 1,975 callers from throughout the country by the end of the February. Up until 14 March, the message was played to an additional 2,695 callers, either while they were on hold or when calling outside of Awaaz’s operating hours.

In February, Awaaz received 144 calls from 22 provinces with callers enquiring about COVID-19. One case of a recent returnee from Iran indicating he thought he had corona-related symptoms was shared immediately with the health cluster for follow-up. From 1-14 March, Awaaz registered 185 enquiries around COVID-19 from 28 different provinces.