Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 13 (14 March 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 10 (3 new)

• People who are presumptive for COVID-19: 51

• People who have tested negative for COVID-19: 171

• Key concern: border crossing areas in the country’s west

(Source: Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan)

Situation Overview: UPDATED

As of 14 March 2020, a total of 142,320 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 5,388 people have reportedly died across 129 countries. On 11 March, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic.

WHO reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis.

Since the initial announcement by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) of the first person to be tested positive for COVID-19 on 24 February 2020, 9 more people have been confirmed positive for the virus. Of these, 5 are in Hirat, 3 in Samangan, 1 in Kapisa and 1 in Balkh provinces. Contact tracing for the people confirmed with COVID-19 is ongoing.

It is reported that all schools in Hirat are closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. The clinical condition of the people confirmed as having COVID-19 and those presumptive for the virus is good. The people presumptive for COVID-19 are being kept in isolation wards while those confirmed for the virus are being treated in provincial hospitals.