Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 11 (11 March 2020)

Key Messages

People confirmed to have COVID-19: 7 (3 new)

People who are presumptive for COVID-19: 2 - People who have tested negative for COVID-19: 152 - Key concern: border crossing areas in the country’s west

Situation Overview: UPDATED

As of 11 March 2020, a total of 118,162 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 4,290 people have reportedly died across 113 countries. On 28 February, WHO increased its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to “very high” at the global level – its top level of risk assessment. WHO reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis.

On 24 February, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported that one person with COVID-19 had been confirmed in the western province of Hirat. On 7 March, three people in Hirat were confirmed with the virus. On 9 March, MoPH confirmed one person with COVID-19 in the northern province of Samangan. On 10 March, MoPH confirmed two additional people with COVID-19 – one in Hirat and one in Samangan. Contact tracing for the people confirmed with COVID-19 is ongoing. It is reported that all schools in Hirat are closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. As of 8 March, MoPH is investigating 2 people presumptive for COVID-19 (see table below). The clinical condition of the people confirmed as having COVID-19 and those presumptive for the virus is good. The 2 people presumptive for COVID19 are being kept in isolation wards. Local authorities in Hirat recently decided to move the current Paediatric Hospital (located in the eastern part of the city) to Hirat Regional Hospital, so the paediatric hospital’s facilities can be used as isolation wards.