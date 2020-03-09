Afghanistan Flash Update: Daily Brief: COVID-19, No. 10 (9 March 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 4*

• People who are presumptive for COVID-19: 10*

• People who have tested negative for COVID-19: 121*

• Key concern: border crossing areas in the country’s west

No updates since 8 March 2020

Situation Overview: UPDATED

As of 9 March 2020, a total of 109,343 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and 3,809 people have reportedly died across 104 countries. On 28 February, WHO increased its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to “very high” at the global level – its top level of risk assessment. WHO reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities. The increasing spread of the virus from and within Italy, Iran and South Korea remains a concern. Travel restrictions by countries are changing rapidly and should be monitored on daily basis.

On 24 February, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported that one person with COVID-19 had been confirmed in the western province of Hirat. On 7 March, three additional people in Hirat were confirmed with the virus.

Public health officials reported that all but one case had a previous travel history to Iran. Contact tracing for the people confirmed with COVID-19 is ongoing. It is reported that all schools in Hirat are closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. As of 8 March, MoPH is investigating 10 people presumptive for COVID-19 (see table below).

The clinical condition of the people confirmed as having COVID-19 and those presumptive for the virus is good. All 10 people presumptive for COVID-19 are being kept in isolation wards. Local authorities in Hirat recently decided to move the current Paediatric Hospital (located in the eastern part of the city) to Hirat Regional Hospital, so the paediatric hospitals’ facilities can be used as isolation wards.