Afghanistan Flash Update: Conflict Displacement and Localised Flooding, 31 August 2020

FLOODS

Initial reports suggested as many as 2,049 households were affected by flooding on 26 August. More than 145 people were killed and another 167 sustained injuries across 11 provinces. Agricultural land and public infrastructure have also been impacted.

Since these initial reports, joint assessment teams consisting of ANDMA, ARCS, DoRR, DAIL, CARE International, DRC, DACAAR, IOM, IRC, UNICEF, and WFP verified 1,876 households needing humanitarian assistance in Logar, Wardak, Kapisa, Parwan, Kabul, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces. Numbers are likely to change as assessments are ongoing.

Parwan Province

According to initial reports from ANDMA hundreds of households were affected by floods in Charikar City, causing substantial casualties. According to Government sources 106 people died, 106 were injured, including women and children, and 26 people remain missing.

Agricultural land and public infrastructure were also impacted.

Seven Joint teams consisting of ANDMA, ARCS, CARE International, DACAAR, DRC, IOM, UNICEF and WFP continued assessments on 29 August. Government-led search and rescue operations are ongoing meaning the number of causalities and affected families may change. So far, 873 households have been verified as needing humanitarian assistance. 390 houses have been confirmed as destroyed and 483 have been severely damaged. IOM, DACAAR and DRC have distributed NFIs, tents, emergency shelter, cash for food and hygiene kits to 375 families, while the distribution of relief assistance will continue on 1 September.

Assessments are ongoing and expected to conclude on 1 September.

OCHA continues to work with ANDMA to coordinate joint assessments with humanitarian partners, to identify needs and provide a timely response. The World Bank has also engaged with humanitarian partners to ensure coordination of any response on their side.

Wardak

ANDMA in Wardak initially reported around 700 households had been affected by heavy rain and flooding on 26 August.

Joint Assessment Teams consisting ANDMA, DACAAR, DRC, IOM and WFP started assessments on 27 August.

Assessments were completed in Syed Abad on 28 August and identified 394 household in humanitarian need.

Assessments are ongoing in Chak, Daymirdad and Jalrez districts. On 29 Aug additional assessment teams were deployed (now four teams in total) in Wardak to speed up the assessment process. IOM, WFP and DACAAR are planning distributions on 2 September that will reach the 394 verified households in Syed Abad. IOM will provide emergency shelter and NFI support, WFP will provide food and DACAAR will cover WASH gaps.

ARCS also conducted a ground-level needs assessment (15 -19 Aug) for flooding which occurred on 13 August and identified 165 flood affected households in Jalrez district of Wardak. On 24 August, ARCS assisted 165 households with food, NFI and hygiene in Jalriz district and provided emergency shelter/tents to eight households.

Kabul

According to initial reports, 50 families were affected by flooding in PD8 and Surubi district on 26 August. Joint assessment teams consisting of ANDMA, DACAAR, DRC, and IOM concluded an assessment on 28 August and verified 58 families in need of humanitarian assistance. ANDMA distributed a one-month food ration to each family,

IOM distributed NFI kits, DACAAR distributed WASH kits and DRC distributed cash (Afs 22,000/household).

Kapisa

According to initial reports, flash floods affected 500 families, 19 people were killed and another 20 sustained injuries in Hasa-e-Awal, Hasa-e-dowm, Kohistan, Tagab and Nijrab districts on 26 August. A Joint Assessment Team consisting of ANDMA, DoRR, DAIL, Directorate of Economy, DRC, IOM, UNICEF and WFP continued assessment on 29 August.

This verified 71 households in need of humanitarian assistance. 52 homes were completely destroyed and 19 were severely damaged. Assessments continue.

Logar

According to initial reports, floods affected 300 households, injured 2 people and destroyed agricultural land/crops in Pul Alam, Khoshi, Padkhab Shana,Mohamad Agha and Baraki Barak districts on 26 August. A Joint Assessment Team consisting of ANDMA, DACAAR, IOM, IRC and WFP continued assessments on 29 August that verified 156 households in need of humanitarian assistance. 59 houses were completely destroyed and 97 were severely damaged. Assessments are continuing.

Nuristan

Initial reports suggest that around 40 families were affected in Nurgram District. A total of 1,245 livestock (sheep, goats, cows) were reportedly killed. Around 13,000 trees (fruit/non-fruit); 65 water irrigation intakes; 16 water mills; 15 microhydro power units and seasonal standing crops in fields measuring 700 Jeribs (360 acres) were destroyed.

Humanitarian inter-agency assessment teams are currently deployed. So far 26 families have been verified for immediate humanitarian assistance. There is close coordination between humanitarian teams and the Nuristan ANDMA and provincial authorities. Current assessments show adequate capacity to meet the projected needs of the developing situation.

Kunar

A total of 10 families (7 from Marawar District/3 from Asadabad) are reportedly impacted. The Kunar OCT met last week and deployed assessment and response teams. Humanitarian inter-agency assessment/response teams currently deployed in Ghazizbad, Chapadara, Narai, Dangam, Barkunar and Asadabad. In Dangam District, water irrigation intakes have been impacted. Also, around 20 km of local roads were damaged in several parts of Dangam District. Approximately, 20 Jeribs of standing crops were affected. There is close coordination between humanitarian teams and the Kunar ANDMA and provincial authorities. Current assessments show adequate capacity to meet the projected needs of the developing situation.

Laghman

Reportedly, 44 families affected - 23 in Mehtarlam, 4 in Qarghayi, 3 Alingar, 10 in Badpakh and 4 in Dawlat Shah. In Dawlatshah District, damage included 5kms of road; 12 water irrigation intakes; and 30 micro-hydro power units. Interagency humanitarian assessment/response teams are currently deployed in affected areas. So far, 15 families have been recommended for immediate humanitarian assistance in Mehtarlam and Dawlatshah districts. There is close coordination between humanitarian teams, the Laghman ANDMA and provincial authorities. Current assessments show adequate capacity to meet the projected needs of the developing situation.

Nangarhar

In Nangarhar Province, one family was affected when a house collapsed killing of two people and injuring three (women and children included). ANDMA and other Nangarhar Provincial authorities have since provided immediate humanitarian assistance that included food and non-food items. The Nangarhar PDMC and Eastern Region ICCT/HRT have since met resolving to prioritise the response to localised flooding Current assessments shows adequate capacity to meet the projected needs of the developing situation.

Other locations

Initial reports also suggest a small number of households have been impacted by flooding in Panjsher (28 households), Khost (17 households), Paktya (8 households), Paktika (11 households), Ghazni (only agricultural land). Joint assessments and distributions of assistance are ongoing.