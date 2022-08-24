Afghanistan: Flash Update #5 - Flash Flooding in the Central, Eastern, Western and South-Eastern Regions (24 August 2022)

Highlights

Over the past week, heavy rains and flash flooding have occurred in several provinces across the eastern, central, south-eastern, southern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Between 16 and 21 August, flash floods reportedly killed 63 people in Kunar (4), Laghman (3), Logar (20), Maidan Wardak (3), Nangarhar (2), Nuristan (14), Paktya (6) and Parwan (11) provinces, and injured a further 115, including women and children. Additionally, 30 people are reported missing across Logar (4), Maidan Wardak (15), and Parwan (11) provinces.

Some 3,398 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the floods – 15 in Ghor, 3,000 in Logar, 195 in Maidan Wardak and 188 in Parwan provinces – with 8,246 families affected across 13 provinces. The most affected province is Logar (3,000), followed by Nangarhar (1,376), Laghman (1,327) and Khost (446). Lesser affected areas include Ghazni (350), Paktya (447), Uruzgan (279), Kunar (322), Paktika (200), Parwan (188), Maidan Wardak (195), Nuristan (65) and Kandahar (51) provinces. BALKH

Already this year, 256 people have reportedly been killed by flash floods, including 118 since 1 August. This is a 75 per cent increase on those killed by floods in 2021 when 147 people lost their lives, including 127 people in a single event in Nuristan in July.

Humanitarian Needs and Response

Central and South-Eastern Region: since 16 August, seven provinces have been affected by recurring floods, affecting thousands of families. In response, several inter-agency teams have been mobilized simultaneously to assess needs and provide immediate assistance.

In Khushi district, Logar province, the District Committee reported on 23 August that 20 people had been killed and 30 people injured as a result of flash floods that struck on 19 August. They further reported that as many as 3,000 houses had been destroyed; 7,000 livestock had been killed; thousands of acres of agricultural land destroyed, including crops such as tomatoes, beans and potatoes; and hundreds of families left without civil documentation. In response, the District Committee evacuated more than one hundred families to higher ground and distributed 116 tents. Joint inter-agency needs assessments led by IOM, involving WFP, IRC, DACAAR, and ANDMA representatives, are ongoing with 1,170 families identified to date as eligible for humanitarian assistance, in addition to 40 in Puli Alam and Baraki districts. On 22 August, IOM distributed more than 100 family tents and NFIs to Khushi district center. Full packages of assistance will be provided once needs assessments have been completed.

In Maidan Wardak province, needs assessments identified 195 families in Sayedabad and Chak districts severely affected by flash floods on 20 August. According to the IOM, three people were killed and 15 reported missing, 61 houses were destroyed and 134 severely damaged. Humanitarian assistance will be provided to these families on 24 August by WFP (food), IOM (NFI kits including family tents), DACAAR (WASH kits), and DRC (multi-purpose cash assistance [MPCA] of Afs 28,000/family).

In Parwan Province, following heavy rains on 16 August, a joint inter-agency needs assessment has been completed in Shinwari and Sia Gird districts. In total,11 people were found to have been killed and 15 injured, with a further 11 members of the community identified as missing. Overall, 124 houses were verified as completely destroyed and 64 severely damaged, affecting 188 families. IOM, WFP and UNICEF/DACAAR finalized distributions of food, tents, and NFI and WASH kits to affected households on 22 August for 188 families.

In Ghazni province in the South-Eastern region, around 350 families were affected by floods between 16 and 20 August in Qarabagh, Maqur, Dehyak, Giro, Gilan, Malistan and Ghazni center districts. On 19 August, a PDMC meeting was organized and two assessment teams involving IOM, DACAAR, CARE, IDS and ANDMA were deployed. Assessments identified 128 families as affected with further needs assessments ongoing. In addition, heavy rains on 23 August resulted in flash floods in Ghazni center, Andar, Qarabagh, and Dehyak districts. According to initial reports, 200 families are newly displaced in Andar and settled in mosques and host families, while around 50 are displaced in Ghazni city in the cultural center.

In Khost province, a Provincial Disaster Management Committee (PDMC) meeting was organized in Khost including line departments, NGOs and OCHA. Three joint assessment teams involving IOM, IDS, WSTA, NRC, and ANDMA, have identified 446 affected families across Mandozai, Nadar Shah Kot, Sabari and central districts. In total, 812 families have been verified as flood-affected since 24 July. On 23 August, an OCT meeting was organized to share results and mobilize partners. Assistance including food, NFIs, hygiene kits and MPCA will be provided on 29 August.

In Paktya province, four inter-agency teams comprising IOM, IRC, IDS and ANDMA finalized assessments and confirmed that six people died including three children with two adults also injured in Gardez district. A total of 247 families were identified as affected as a result of flash floods on 16 August in Zurmat, Gardez center and Ahmad Aba districts of Paktya province. IOM, IRC, WFP, and UNICEF will respond. On 20 August, new floods during night-time affected around 200 families in Gardez, Zurmat, and Ahamd Aba districts of Paktya. On 22 August, three joint assessment teams were deployed to the affected area to verify this figure and identified 16 families in need of assistance.

In Paktika province, needs assessments are ongoing targeting around 200 families reportedly affected by flooding on 16 August in Mata Khan and Jani Kheil districts. As of 22 August, joint assessment teams identified 25 flood-affected families in Zarghon Shar, Mata Khan and Jani Khel districts. IOM, IRC, WFP and UNICEF will provide humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

Eastern Region: On 20 August, heavy rains and flash flooding reportedly killed 23 people across Kunar (4), Laghman (3) Nangarhar (2) and Nuristan (14) provinces, and injured a further 68 – nine in Kunar, 16 in Laghman and 43 in Nuristan. More than 3,090 families (1,376 in Nangarhar; 1,327 in Laghman, Kunar 322 and 65 in Nuristan) are reportedly affected across 24 districts in Nangarhar (17), Laghman (6) and Nuristan (1).

Ongoing assessments further reveal an unconfirmed number of houses, roads, bridges, culverts, pipe schemes, wells, gardens, water mills, and micro hydro powers as damaged, along with thousands of acres of agricultural land and standing crops.

On 21 August, the regional Operational Coordination Team (OCT) agreed to deploy 37 inter-agency assessment teams across Nangarhar (22), Laghman (10), Kunar (5) and Nuristan (1). The interagency assessment teams consist of IOM, WFP, UNHCR/WAW, DACAAR, DRC, SCI, ARCS, and are being coordinated with ANDMA and District Officials. To date, assessments and response have been completed in Nuristan province with assistance provided to 64 families. UNICEF have also deployed integrated response teams to severely impacted areas and provided WASH, nutrition, and psychosocial support, as well as key messages aimed at creating awareness against communicable disease outbreaks. UNICEF also conducted a rapid assessment of schools damaged by the floods.

Inter-cluster response continues to people affected by the floods on 15 August. WHO and UNICEF, through partner (PU- AMI, TDH, IMC, SCI) mobile health teams have provided primary healthcare and nutrition support to about 800 patients. IOM have also distributed 660 NFI kits, 206 tents and 64 winter kits, while WFP distributed one-month’s food assistance to 1,064 families and UNFPA distributed 601 dignity kits. DRC and NRC have further distributed MPCA to 138 and 200 families respectively. UNICEF provided 20 tents to its partner WADAN NGO to be distributed to the damaged schools. Similarly, UNHCR distributed 116 NFI packages, 187 sanitary kits, 28 tents, and 191 solar lamps to 80 affected families. Southern Region: According to ANDMA Uruzgan, 279 households have been affected by heavy rainfall and flash floods in Chora, Khas Uruzgan, Chinar Tu and Gizab districts on 16 August.

Additionally, heavy rains were reported in Spin Boldak, Takhtapol, Arghandab and Shahwalikot districts of Kandahar Province, with indications that some houses, culverts, bridges, farmlands and livestock have also been affected. Provincial OCT members have been alerted and are verifying the information.

Also, in Kandahar city, Zheray, Arghandab, Maywand and Panjwayi districts inter-agency assessment teams have identified 51 families (380 people) in need of humanitarian assistance, including food, NFI, emergency shelter, WASH and multi- purpose cash assistance.

Western Region: According to IOM and ANDMA Ghor, around 15 houses were reportedly damaged by flash floods in the Dahan Sar Sabad and Kakari ha villages of Pasaband district on 21 August. Damage to agricultural land also occurred. The OCT and IOM are deploying an assessment team on 24 August to identify people in need.