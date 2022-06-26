Afghanistan: Flash Update #4 Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan (26 June 2022)

Highlights

Humanitarian response to areas affected by Wednesday’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the south-eastern region are ongoing.

Latest findings from needs assessments reveal that at least 155 children were killed and nearly 250 children were injured by the earthquake, with 86 per cent losing their lives in Giyan district (134), Paktika province alone. Additionally, 65 children have reportedly been orphaned or left unaccompanied as a result of the tremor.

Findings from assessments further highlight that almost 1,900 homes across Giyan (1,028) and Barmal (450) districts in Paktika province, and Spera (416) district in Khost province have been destroyed. Many more are estimated to have experienced extensive damage and are at-risk of collapse. Shelter assessments to ascertain the full extent of damage are continuing.

Across Khost and Paktika provinces, seven schools have reportedly sustained damage to boundary walls, windows, roofs and classrooms in Spera (5) and Giyan districts (2). Combined these schools have 5,135 students. In Nangarhar province, the District Education Directorate Building in Shergar village, Gani Khil district has also reportedly been partially damaged, as has Shalgar high school in Dor Baba district.

Previously reported gaps of 1,000 tents in Paktika province have been met with the ES/NFI cluster pausing the shipping of additional stocks until more assessment data is available on needs and warehousing capacity in affected areas. Since 25 June, WFP, IOM, UNHCR, DRC and IMC have also been carrying out joint food, cash, shelter/NFI kit and hygiene kit distributions at the same location in Giyan district, Paktika province using beneficiary lists collected during joint needs assessments. The distribution site was set up in less than 24 hours.

Several logistical challenges remain, however, including limited communications channels as a result of downed mobile networks in Paktika and Khost provinces, and poor road conditions in Spera district, Khost province. On average, the road journey from Urgun district to Spera district in Khost province takes at least five hours. The establishment of camp sites for humanitarian actors across the three most-affected districts in Paktika (Giyan and Barmal) and Khost (Spera) provinces is an immediate priority.