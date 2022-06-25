Afghanistan: Flash Update #3 Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan (25 June 2022)

Highlights

• On 24 June, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department recorded a 4.2 magnitude aftershock in Giyan District, Paktika province – one of the worst-affected districts following Wednesday’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Local media reports that the aftershock killed five people and injured a further 11 have yet to be verified. Currently, the death toll from Wednesday’s earthquake stands at around 770 people killed and nearly 1,500 wounded.

• Humanitarian response efforts to affected areas continue to be ramped up aided by improved weather conditions.

• There are, however, unconfirmed reports that between 700-800 families are living out in the open across three of the six worstaffected districts of Barmal and Giyan in Paktika province and Spera in Khost province, including 400 families in Barmal district alone. Families living in non-damaged and partially damaged buildings have also reportedly resorted to living out in the open out of fear that there may be further tremors.

• The Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) is working to develop a three-month multisectoral emergency appeal, within the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, to speed-up response to almost 362,000 people living in Paktika and Khost provinces who experienced shake intensity above V on the Modified Mercalli Scale.

• A request to the CERF Rapid Response window of US $10 million has been submitted. The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) has also indicated $9 million could be made available through an Emergency Reserve Allocation.