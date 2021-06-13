Afghanistan: Flash Update 3 – Displacement due to fighting in eastern Afghanistan (As of 13 June 2021)

Key Highlights

• Fighting continues to cause displacement across Laghman and Nangarhar provinces. Sporadic clashes have also been reported in Nuristan and Kunar provinces.

• Assessment teams are working to confirm the humanitarian impact of the situation. To date, 23,000 IDPs have been assessed in Laghman and 19,000 have been verified as needing humanitarian assistance. A total of 12,000 IDPs have been assessed in Nangarhar province with 5,000 verified as needing assistance.

• Partners have mobilised 10 inter-agency assessment and response teams in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces. Distributions of food, NFIs, psychosocial support, health and WASH assistance are underway, reaching some 10,000 people so far.

Situation Overview

Heavy fighting continues across Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, including the use of airstrikes. As of 12 June, sporadic fighting is still ongoing near and within the Nurgaram District Administrative Centre in Nuristan province, Bad Pakh and Alishing districts in Laghman province, Hisarak district in Nangarhar province, and Ghaziabad in Kunar province. Military operations are ongoing across Nangarhar province with a focus on Pachiragam, Achin, Dehbala and Surkhrod districts.

Humanitarian Impact

In Laghman, most of the newly displaced people are reportedly coming from Alingar, Alishang and Dawlatshah districts and are now staying in Mehtalam city and surrounding villages. New IDPs are scattered across the city, some staying in public buildings (such as schools) and others with host communities. These IDPs are accessible to humanitarian assessment and response teams. According to reports, in Nangarhar province, most of the newly displaced people are coming from Achin, Pachieagam, Dehbala and Surkhrod districts and are now primarily staying in Jalalabad, Behsud, Mommand Dara, Khogyani and Surhrod districts.

Five inter-agency assessment and response teams have been deployed across Laghman since 24 May, 2021. Five inter-agency assessment teams have also been deployed across Nangarhar province since 5 June. Based on assessment findings, food, NFIs, WASH and health needs are the most urgent. Assessments continue and will further inform the humanitarian response over the coming days.

Since 22 May, the Duab District Hospital in Nuristan province has remained closed due to insecurity in the area, depriving some 26,000 people of referral for essential health services from around the area.

Coordination and Response

The Eastern Region Humanitarian Regional Team (HRT) met on 25 May to discuss the ongoing assessments and identify gaps in the humanitarian response. Since then, Operational Coordination Team (OCT) meetings have also been held in both Laghman and Nangarhar. Humanitarian partners have since mobilised more resources to meet needs identified through the ongoing assessments.

On Wednesday 9 June, OCHA led a joint mission with WFP and UNICEF to Laghman province. Key objectives of the mission were to assess the rapidly evolving security and humanitarian situation, monitor the ongoing humanitarian response and discuss emerging needs, priorities, response capacity, gaps and challenges with provincial Governor.

As of 10 June, inter-agency teams have assessed some 23,000 IDPs in Laghman province with 19,000 IDPs verified as being in need of assistance. Some 7,000 IDPs across the province have received a double-ration of food assistance. Four mobile health teams have assisted 1,800 IDPs with basic health and nutrition care. Four psychosocial support (PSS) teams have been deployed to Mehtarlam district of Laghman province and have provided PSS to more than 1,300 IDPs. Partners have also distributed some 400 NFI kits and 400 hygiene kits to IDPs as well as more than 181,000 litres of clean water through trucking.

In Nangarhar province, inter-agency teams have also assessed over 12,000 IDPs across four districts of which 5,000 IDPs have been verified as being in need of assistance as of 10 June. Partners have so reached 800 IDPs with NFI kits and some 1,800 people with food assistance in Achin district. Assistance is yet to begin in the other three assessed districts.

The next flash update will be provided if there is a significant change in the situation.